PHOTO: Singer Elvis Costello performs at "A Celebration of Paul Newman's Dream" to benefit "SeriousFun" an association of Hole in the Wall Camps at Avery Fisher Hall on Monday, April 2, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Radio Rewind: A Conversation with Rock Legend Elvis Costello
PHOTO: Singer Elvis Costello performs at "A Celebration of Paul Newman's Dream" to benefit "SeriousFun" an association of Hole in the Wall Camps at Avery Fisher Hall on Monday, April 2, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
As rock icon Elvis Costello is preparing to perform next Friday, November 22nd at The Chicago Theater, WGN Radio’s Dave Plier presses the rewind button back to 2015 and his in-studio interview with Elvis and WGN Radio’s own Wendy Snyder. For more information visit, elviscostello.com