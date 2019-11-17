× Radio Rewind: A Conversation with Rock Legend Elvis Costello

As rock icon Elvis Costello is preparing to perform next Friday, November 22nd at The Chicago Theater, WGN Radio’s Dave Plier presses the rewind button back to 2015 and his in-studio interview with Elvis and WGN Radio’s own Wendy Snyder. For more information visit, elviscostello.com

Do you have a favorite Elvis Costello song?