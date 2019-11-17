× Pinch Hitters 11/17/19: Elton Jim in for Dean Richards

“Elton” Jim fills in for Dean as he’s away in New York talking to the cast of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Dean will be live from New York on WGN-TV Monday morning (11/18) with his interviews with the cast.

Kicking off the show, Elton Jim reminisces with Dave Schwan and Andy Masur about last week’s remote Treetime broadcast. Dave gives you a Far Flung Forecast, with a tie to Abraham Lincoln. Then, “Elton” talks with Mick Kayler about streaming services, Disney Plus and the modern TV. Then, “Elton” and Mick talk about the disco era as “Elton” gives away a pair of tickets to KC and the Sunshine Band.

