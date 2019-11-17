Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Four Straight Wins & Kirby Dach has himself a night!

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Your WGN Radio Blackhawks pre and postgame host Chris Boden and WGN Radio Blackhawks Insider Scott King breakdown a big Blackhawks win (their 4th straight) which included 2 goals from rookie Kirby Dach. You’ll hear from the rookie, Patrick Kane and former Hawk Kris Versteeg as he announced his retirement from hockey. Chris and Scott also share some news regarding the podcast and answer your slap shot questions!

