Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, left, and second baseman Yolmer Sanchez celebrate the team's 8-3 win over the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
White Sox Weekly 11/16/19: Yolmer Sanchez discusses winning a Gold Glove
Kevin Powell and Chris Boden sit in for Mark Carman on this edition of White Sox Weekly. The guys chat with Yolmer Sanchez about his offseason, winning his first Gold Glove in the Major Leagues, and the importance of Jose Abreu returning for another year.