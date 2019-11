× The Beat 11/16/19 | Colin Kaepernick tries out for NFL teams, Blackhawks talk, and more…

Chris Boden and Kevin Powell fill in for Mark Carman on ‘The Beat’ and talk a variety of Chicago sports topics, before breaking away to discuss the tryout Colin Kaepernick held on Saturday for 24 NFL team. Could the Bears use him on the roster? Will Kaepernick make it back to the NFL again? The guys discuss.