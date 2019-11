× Rutledge Wood is Ready For Final Race and the NEXT Nascar Champion from Miami!

NBC Nascar host Rutledge Wood joins Dane live “On The Road” from Homestead Miami Speedway. Hear as Rut shares recent fun, fans and cool cars from this years SEMA show in Vegas. Listen as Rut paints the picture of the Monster Energy Cup finale on Sunday and the final 4 Drivers racing for the championship. Rutledge also gives thoughts on the recent changes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Roger Penske and more.