Richard Zoglin | Author of “Elvis in Vegas.”

Joining Matt Bubala this morning is the author of “Elvis in Vegas- ” Richard Zoglin. Richard is an American journalist and author. He has covered entertainment for Time for over 20 years, and is now a senior editor there. His books goes in depth of how he reinvented the Las Vegas show. Elvis show was the culmination of Vegas’s 1960s golden age, when Sinatra and the Rat Pack helped to make Las Vegas the hottest live-entertainment center in America.