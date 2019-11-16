× On The Road w/ Dane Neal | Full Show 11/16/19

Dane gets the show “On The Road” by talking with movie critic Blake Stubbs about Ford v Ferrari. Later, NBC Nascar host Rutledge Wood joins Dane live “On The Road” from Homestead Miami Speedway. Hear as Rut shares recent fun, fans and cool cars from this years SEMA show in Vegas. Listen as Rut paints the picture of the Monster Energy Cup finale on Sunday and the final 4 Drivers racing for the championship. Rutledge also gives thoughts on the recent changes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Roger Penske and more. Finally, Nascar on Fox Star Jamie Little joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Jamie shares thoughts as NASCAR crowns its next Cup Champion and the excitement building for the race at Homestead Miami. Listen as Jamie fills us in on her new show coming soon to A&E hilighting the best dogs in K9 law enforcement as they compete in an “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle competition to see which Dog and Officer team has the training and speed to win it all.