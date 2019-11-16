× Matt Bubala Full Show 11.16.19

Matt Bubala is back after the clocks have turned back! On this show, this morning, we begin talking about WGN’s passionate Bears post-game host Dan Hampton and Ed O’bradovich. Will the Bears keep it rolling this weekend against a tough Los Angelas Rams team? We then have a great conversation with Richard Zoglin, who is the author of the book “Elvis in Vegas.” Richard discusses with Matt how the king reinvented Las Vegas.

Expert of American astrophysicist and associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jeff Steffen joins Matt to address the true meaning of a black hole. To wrap the show-up, we discuss the recent MLB allegations first being the Houston Astros sign-stealing during the 2017 World Series. As well the recent comments Brewers Slugger Christan Yelich tweeted towards Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish.

The full show podcast is listed below