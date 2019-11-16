× Jamie Little on BIG NASCAR Finale and Her New Show America’s Top Dog!

Nascar on Fox Star Jamie Little joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Jamie shares thoughts as NASCAR crowns its next Cup Champion and the excitement building for the race at Homestead Miami. Listen as Jamie fills us in on her new show coming soon to A&E hilighting the best dogs in K9 law enforcement as they compete in an “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle competition to see which Dog and Officer team has the training and speed to win it all… Jamie also talks about her passion for dogs and important ways to support the canine community… AND we get the scoop on a pretty sweet business her family brought to Indy!

Follow Jamie on social media @JamieLittleTV