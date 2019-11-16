Katerina Maylock, with Capitals Educators, points on a student's worksheet as she teaches a test preparation class at Holton Arms School, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016 in Bethesda. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Cary Grove Student Gets Perfect Score on ACT and SAT… We Put Him To The Test!
Cary Grove Student Ved Patel completed an incredible feat by become the first in the district to receive a perfect score on both the ACT & SAT. WGN host Jon Hansen speaks to him about what it took to reach this remarkable goal…as well as put him to the test against our listeners in a game of Trivia to see if we could stump Ved “Perfect Score” Patel!