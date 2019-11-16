Cary Grove Student Gets Perfect Score on ACT and SAT… We Put Him To The Test!

Posted 1:30 AM, November 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50AM, November 19, 2019

Katerina Maylock, with Capitals Educators, points on a student's worksheet as she teaches a test preparation class at Holton Arms School, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016 in Bethesda. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Cary Grove Student Ved Patel completed an incredible feat by become the first in the district to receive a perfect score on both the ACT & SAT.  WGN host Jon Hansen speaks to him about what it took to reach this remarkable goal…as well as put him to the test against our listeners in a game of Trivia to see if we could stump Ved “Perfect Score” Patel!

