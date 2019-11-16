This artist's impression provided by the European Southern Observatory in July 2018 shows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. As the star gets nearer to the black hole, a very strong gravitational field causes the color of the star to shift slightly to the red, an effect of Einstein's general theory of relativity. European researchers reported the results of their observations in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (M. Kornmesser/ESO via AP)
American astrophysicist Jason Steffen | Matt Bubala
Expert of American astrophysicist and associate professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jason Steffen joins Matt Bubala to address the true meaning of a black hole. Jason is known for his work on the discoveries of several exoplanets. Matt and Jason go in depth of the true definition of a black hole and give insight on what really happens to you if you were to enter.