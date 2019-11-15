× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/15/19: Overcoming Family Will Issues, State of Small Businesses, & IL’s John Cullerton

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the latest life/money problems on The Moneyist to the state of the economy through the eyes of small businesses

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Steve Alexander, Business Reporter at WGN Radio, recapped some of the market news on the day and shared his high hopes for the market continuing it’s stellar performance this year.

Segment 2: (At 5:32) Quentin Fottrell, Personal Finance Editor at MarketWatch and The Moneyist Columnist, shared some of the latest everyday (but quirky) money problems that people might run into, like what to do if a sister cheats a brother out of a family inheritance.

Segment 3: (At 15:21) Mark Grant, State Director at the NFIB, released the findings of how much the U.S. economy still leans on the success of the small business industry.

Segment 4: (At 23:13) A.D. Quig, Politics and Government Reporter at Crains, explained what it means for the state now that Senate President John Cullerton is retiring and the latest on the scuffle between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Uber.