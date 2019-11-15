× Why we should be paying close attention to the youth-led protests happening in Iraq right now

Author, editor and teacher Alex Poppe returns to Extension 720 to discuss the implications rising from current protests in Iraq. Alex talks about what we need to know about the youth-led movement in Iraq, what is not being reported in mainstream U.S. media about these protests, the instability in the Middle East and why the inherent sweetness of the students in the region keep her inspired.

