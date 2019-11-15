Video: Weekend Warning – The Holidays are Here!

With the opening of Christkindlmarket, not to mention the recent cold weather, it’s hard to deny that the holiday season is here. There are plenty of holiday events on the calendar this weekend, as well as other events, both indoors and outside. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you plan your trip around Chicago.

ALL WEEKEND (11/15-11/17)

Christmas around the world and Holidays of Light

Museum of Science and Industry

Explore holiday traditions from around the world while creating your own.

https://www.msichicago.org/explore/whats-here/exhibits/christmas-around-the-world/

Christkindlmarket (Daley Plaza)

Free admission

Nov 15-Dec 24

Brings cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm

Daily: Sun-Thur 11-8 Fri/Sat 11-9

Special hours: Thanksgiving 11-4 Christmas Eve 11-4

http://www.christkindlmarket.com/chicago/

FRIDAY

PAWS Chicago Fur Ball

6pm

The Drake Hotel

The 18th Annual PAWS Chicago Fur Ball is Chicago's premier pet-friendly black tie event! Set at the legendary Drake Hotel,this unique gala invites over 800 guests to dress their pets in four-legged formal wear and walk the red carpet for an exciting celebration to benefit PAWS Chicago. Guests will delight in the silent and live auctions with one-of-a-kind items, raffle, dancing, and dinner buffets. Lucky dogs in attendance will also be treated to an evening of indulgences - including a divine dinner served in crystal at the special dog buffet, and can enjoy pawdicures, massages, and delightful pet-friendly spritzes.

$400-12,000 tickets

The Maine @ House of Blues

7pm

The Devil Wears Prada @ Bottom Lounge

7pm

Logic @ Allstate Arena

7:30

FKA Twigs @ The Riviera Theatre

7:30

Thanks for Giving Gala

7-11

Galleria Marchetti W. Erie

Now in its tenth year, the Thanks-for-Giving Gala is a very special, festive evening hosted by the Thanks-for-Giving Committee. This year’s gala will take place this November in the heart of Chicago’s West Loop at Galleria Marchetti, 825 W. Erie Street.

Over 200 guests attend the event, which features seasonal cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, fire pits and s’mores, and a raffle in support of Concern’s work around the world.

https://www.concernusa.org/event/thanks-for-giving-gala/

Swanksgiving

7-11

Support and awareness for Hephzibah Children’s Association

The Lakewood

Join us for one of our newest events, Swanksgiving . This event is organized by our incredible Chicago Auxiliary Board to raise support and awareness for Hephzibah Children’s Association.

. This event is organized by our incredible to raise support and awareness for Hephzibah Children’s Association. Swanksgiving will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at The Lakewood, Paramount Events’ private Chicago venue located in the trendy West Loop. Guests will enjoy open bar, delicious food, a DJ, and the chance to win fun and exciting raffle items.

https://www.hephzibahhome.org/event/swanksgiving2019/

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Wine and Food experience

Soldier Field United Club

1-4

presents rich and colorful moments for guests to taste, savor and explore the Chicago culinary scene, from local trends to regional traditions. Enjoy the Grand Tasting: a gourmet showcase by local chefs, emerging talent and nationally renowned culinary leaders who mix with patrons in a convivial setting. Lively cooking demonstrations, chef meet & greets, and seminars deliver unforgettable experiences for fans, connoisseurs, partners, purveyors, and industry personalities. Indulge in the VIP experience for an hour early admittance into the experience, plus a chance to mix and mingle with chefs. Elevate your experience even further with additional Meet & Greet opportunities with our celebrity talent.

$65-85

https://wineandfood.usatoday.com/events/chicago/

Chili Cook off

1-5

Sidetrack (N Halsted)

Chili from a dozen restaurants..vote for your favorite.

$10

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-jack-daniels-chili-cook-off-tickets-72285976301

Spartan Race

Wrigley Field

730am

$89

5K 20 Obstacles 40 minutes Fastest Time

The Stadion was an ancient Greek running event and a historic, original Olympic Game. It got its name from the storied stadium it took place in. Now, we’re letting you compete in the legendary stadiums of today and add to their history. But unlike Ancient Greece, all levels are encouraged to take part and enjoy themselves. No matter your level, set your own personal record and etch a new chapter in your own history book.

https://www.spartan.com/en/race/detail/5413/overview?utm_source=evvnt&utm_medium=calendar&utm_term=evvntcalendar&utm_content=calendar&utm_campaign=evvnt_2019

Chicago Gin Fest

1pm

20+ varieties of Gin

SX Sky Bar in South Loop

$20-30

NewCity Holiday Tree Lighting Festival

5-7:30

Free

Celebrate the holiday season at NEWCITY’S Annual Tree Lighting Festival featuring…

live entertainment, a giant tree, train rides and an Elf Workshop with face painting, balloon twisting, and ornament decorating. Meet Santa Claus and his reindeer while staying cozy with hot cocoa, cookies, s’mores and spiced rum.

RSVP now on Eventbrite for a chance to win a prize valued at $500! Must be present on Nov 16 to win.

http://experiencenewcity.com/holiday-tree-lighting/

A Safe Haven 25th Anniversary Gala

The Drake

$350-2,500

A Safe Haven, a Chicago-based nonprofit

focused on ending poverty and homelessness, is having its 25th anniversary gala at Chicago’s Drake Hotel.

F ounded by Neli Vazquez Rowland and her husband Brian Rowland, A Safe Haven (ASH) is the nation’s most complete solution to end homelessness. ASH is an award-winning, vertically integrated, social and economic development model that rebuilds the lives

ounded by Neli Vazquez Rowland and her husband Brian Rowland, A Safe Haven (ASH) is the nation’s most complete solution to end homelessness. ASH is an award-winning, vertically integrated, social and economic development model that rebuilds the lives of people impacted by poverty, behavioral healthcare, substance abuse, prison reentry, and homelessness with a holistic, individualized, case management approach. In its 25 years, ASH has ended homelessness for over 100,000.

ASH provides multi-disciplinary services for opioid or heroin substance abuse treatment, education, healthcare job training and placement, then offers phased, permanent and affordable housing for residents to achieve sustainable independence.

At this special event, ASH will honor Bill Sternberg, USA Today editor, with the 2019 ASH Champion in Media Award. Sternberg is being recognized for sharing his personal story of a family that was impacted by the opioid epidemic and lost their son to the disease of addiction.

Individual tickets are $350 per person. There are

many levels of sponsorships. For more information, visit http://www.asafehaven.org/gala/. All proceeds are being donated to A Safe Haven Foundation a not-for-profit 501(c)3 focused on ending poverty and homelessness. All donations are tax-deductible to

the fullest extent of the law.



Bulls play Nets

Northwestern vs UMass

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Lycee French Market

1929 W Wilson

Vendors, french foods, and a french bistro

Sat 10-5 Sun 10-4

https://www.lyceechicago.org/get-involved/lycee-french-market

SUNDAY

MasQueerade Ball

6-10pm

Dancing, costume contest, DJs, candy, entertainment for teens

Free

Columbus Park Refectory

https://www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/events/masqueerade-ball-columbus-refectory

Blackhawks vs Sabres

HOLIDAYS

A Christmas Carol

Goodman Theatre-11/16-12/26

https://www.goodmantheatre.org/carol/

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights- 12/5-12/24

https://www.facebook.com/events/714666569035224/

Holiday Tour of Drinks, Daleys, and Dead Guys

On this mostly-indoor walking tour you'll see classic downtown holiday traditions and hear off-the-beaten-path stories you expect from Chicago Detours. We’ll discuss cute gimmicks of holiday seasons past at the historic Marshall Field’s and describe surprising holiday tales. We have a couple drinks too, and non-drinkers are more than welcome, as this is much more than a bar tour.

Nov 15-Dec. 30

https://www.chicagodetours.com/architecture-tours/chicago-holiday-tour/