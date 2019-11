× The World’s Largest Starbucks has WHAT in it?! Making it’s debut on Chicago’s Michigan Ave this week!

Blair Kaimin is a writer for the Chicago Tribune and he was there to see the “Cathedral of Caffeine” aka…the new Starbucks landing on Chicago’s Michigan Ave. Pete McMurray chats with Blair Kaimin about the sights, sounds and smells of Chicago’s newest attraction.

