× The Top Five@5 (11/14/19): Deval Patrick makes a late bid in the 2020 presidential campaign, Carmen Electra gives weird interview on WGN Morning News, Florida man invites police over for pot, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, November 14th, 2019:

Pastor Corey Brooks talked to John Williams to give his reaction to Mayor Lightfoot’s claim that Uber offered black ministers on the south and west side 54 million dollars to oppose her rideshare tax hike. Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick announced his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. A Florida man invites the police over to smoke pot, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3696791/3696791_2019-11-15-160531.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!