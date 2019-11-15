× The Opening Bell 11/15/19: Personal Finance For The Holiday Season

The market is close to finishing out the month and Steve Grzanich is hoping for a steady finish going into December. (At: 4:56) Paul Nolte (SVP at Kingsview Asset Management) joined the program to ease some of the economic concerns, especially as the Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, continues his testimony’s on Capitol Hill. Paul also took some time to chat about personal finance tips including the best way to keep the wallet fat during the holiday season.