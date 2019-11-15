The Devil Baby of Hull House

Jane Addams talks with a group of young people who are visiting her settlement house called The Hull House in Chicago, Ill., on May 24, 1935. (AP Photo)

Jon Hansen takes a deep dive into the historic Chicago legend of the “The Devil Child of Hull House”.  In this enthralling recounting of the epic tale… Jon Hansen takes a look at the story behind the epic tale and decides whether it was hysteria… or truly a “devil baby”.

