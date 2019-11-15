× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.15.19: King John In For Steve

Today on the Steve Cochran Show, John Williams takes the reins as Steve is out for the day. We look at a survey showing that more than 25% of delivery drivers may taste test your food before it gets to your doorstep.

We speak with WGN Morning News meteorologist Morgan Kokmeyer, as he talks about the new WGN-TV special “Saturday Night with Friends” mini-marathon – “The Ones Morgan Loves,” featuring Morgan’s six favorite episodes of “Friends.”

Dean Richards takes on the hottest news in entertainment including Katy Perry’s copyright infringement case and the new Billboard Chart Record set by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Then, The Harlem Globetrotter’s Big Easy, stops by the studio to discuss the 2019 Midwest Emmys as he’s this year’s host! The 2019

The 2019 Chicago/Midwest Emmy Ceremony will be held TOMORROW at the Swissotel, (323 E. Upper Wacker). WGN-TV will stream the ceremony on their website (WGNtv.com). The stream will start at 6:30 p.m. with student awards and scholarships. The Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards stream will begin at 7 p.m.