Roe Conn Full Show (11/14/19): 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea discusses lobbying ban for City Council, Admiral Mike Rogers joins Roe & Anna in studio, a Top Five@ 5 you won’t believe, Richard Roeper reviews “Ford v Ferrari”, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, November 14th:
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!