Roe Conn Full Show (11/14/19): 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea discusses lobbying ban for City Council, Admiral Mike Rogers joins Roe & Anna in studio, a Top Five@ 5 you won’t believe, Richard Roeper reviews “Ford v Ferrari”, and more…

Posted 11:02 AM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, November 15, 2019

Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes present the Top Five@5 (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, November 14th:

