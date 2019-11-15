“Northern Exposure” Actor Rob Morrow is a double threat as he discusses his thriving music career

Rob Morrow attends a special screening of "The Intern", hosted by The Cinema Society and Ruffino, at the Landmark Sunshine Cinema on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

You know him as Dr. Joel Weisman on ‘Northern Exposure’ but Actor Rob Morrow is more than meets the eye!  A friend of the show Rob Morrow talks about his music career and his connection to Pete McMurray and the city of Chicago.

