Nick Digilio 11.15.19 | Jim Ryan talks John Fogerty, Flaming Lips and plays music trivia, Worst Chain Restaurant Food, Friday Features
Hour 1:
+ Music journalist Jim Ryan
Hour 2:
+ Music journalist Jim Ryan (cont.)
+ “Rock of Ages” Music Trivia
Hour 3:
+ The Infamous Blackhawks/Northstars pre-game fight
+ Worst Chain Restaurant Food
Hour 4:
+ You Big Dummy
+ Straight Outta Context
+ Nick D Show Spies
+ Fly Jamz Friday
To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)