Mark Plotnick and Jim Summaria on their new book “Classic Rock: Photographs from Yesterday and Today”

Bill and Wendy sit down with Mark Plotnick and Jim Summaria to chat about their book, “Classic Rock: Photographs from Yesterday and Today.” Jim speaks on his insider experiences as a rock and roll concert photographer since the early 1970s. Plus, Mark talks about his life as being a writer and how he researched the book’s engaging facts and figures, figures, trivia, and quotes.

For more information about the book, visit Jim’s website www.jimsummariaphoto.com.

Catch Mike and Jim at the following locations in November and December:

Saturday, November 16th at Barnes and Noble in Vernon Hills, IL from 2:00pm-5:00pm

Friday, December 13th at Barbara Bookstore in Vernon Hills, IL from 6:00pm-7:00pm

