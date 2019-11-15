× Is it okay to call somene fat?

Writer and editor Lisa White joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss body positivity and how everyone can be more mindful and kind to all bodies. Lisa talks about her experience being fat-shamed, why fat acceptance is still considered to be a radical thought for many people, if the culture is changing towards the treatment of overweight people, if it is okay to call someone “fat,” the need for body positivity and fat acceptance and why it is important for people to share their stories of being mistreated because of their weight.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.