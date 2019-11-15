× Is Chicago the craft beer capital of the U.S.?

Author and Chicago Tribune food and beer writer Josh Noel joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss Chicago’s place in the craft beer world? Josh talks about Paste Magazine‘s list of the 50 Best American Breweries of the 2010’s, the criteria needed to be considered a craft brewer, why Chicago is an attractive beer town for breweries, why people gravitate to craft beer, what the future holds for the craft beer business and his event next week at Gnomebrew.

