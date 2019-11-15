× Esther Povitsky discusses her role on Hulu’s “Dollface”

Actress and comedian Esther Povitsky stopped by the Bill and Wendy show to discuss her role on Hulu’s “Dollface.” Esther talks about her Chicago/Skokie roots, how she got into the world of comedy, working with Kat Dennings and Margot Robbie, her upcoming show at Lincoln Hall in December, and more. Dollface premieres on Friday, November 15th on Hulu.

