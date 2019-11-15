Bryon Walters, right, and Tony Medlin inspect some of the 72 Super Bowl XLII game balls Saturday, Feb. 2, 2008, in Glendale, Ariz. The New England Patriots face the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Equipment Manager Tony Medlin moves from helmets to coats in support of the Chicago Bears Annual Coat Drive
Bryon Walters, right, and Tony Medlin inspect some of the 72 Super Bowl XLII game balls Saturday, Feb. 2, 2008, in Glendale, Ariz. The New England Patriots face the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Chicago Bears are having their annual Coat Drive! So, Pete Mcmurray calls up an old friend of the show Bears Equipment Manager Tony Medlin to talk about the exciting event benefiting Chicagoland and surrounding communities.