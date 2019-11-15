Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

Did “Charlie’s Angels” fall from grace? Richard Roeper has the review of the 2019 reboot right here!

Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott in the 2019 reboot of "Charlie's Angels". (courtesy of Sony Pictures)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“Ford v Ferrari”- starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon

“Charlie’s Angels”- starring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott

“The Report”- starring Adam Driver

“Marriage Story”- starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver

