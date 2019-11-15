× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben top picks to watch for the weekend: “The Mandalorian,” “Klaus,” “Earthquake Bird,” “Dollface”

Bill and Wendy chat with Alexander Zalben from Decider.com. Every Friday, Alex joins the show to discuss the latest news on television. This week, “The Mandalorian,” a new Star Wars series, premieres on Disney Plus on Friday. Also, new on Netflix this week, “Klaus” starring J.K. Simmons and “Earthquake Bird” starring Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough. Alex also breaks down Hulu’s breakup comedy “Dollface.”

