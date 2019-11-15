× Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens and Psychologist Dr. John Duffy: Sad-fishing, holiday parties and Wolf Blitzer’s questionable question

Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens and Psychologist Dr. John Duffy join Anna Davlantes to talk about awkward and unwanted conversations that transpire at family holiday parties. Then, the parenting gurus address the role of social media to garner support during hard times. Listen to more of Heidi and Dr. Duffy’s thoughts and tips in “On Purpose: The Heidi Stevens And Dr. John Duffy Podcast.”