In this Sept. 27, 2019 photo, a ship ran aground by the winds of Hurricane Dorian is seen through the broken wall of a house destroyed by the storm, in Abaco, Bahamas. Dorian hit the northern Bahamas on Sept. 1, with sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph), unleashing flooding that reached up to 25 feet (8 meters) in some areas. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg: “The Bahamas is definitely open for business”
In this Sept. 27, 2019 photo, a ship ran aground by the winds of Hurricane Dorian is seen through the broken wall of a house destroyed by the storm, in Abaco, Bahamas. Dorian hit the northern Bahamas on Sept. 1, with sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph), unleashing flooding that reached up to 25 feet (8 meters) in some areas. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg joins Anna Davlantes to shed some light on how best to help a location that’s recently been hit with a natural disaster when traveling. Then, Peter talks about the importance of using a travel agent. Plus, he rebuts a common misconception about airfare purchases.