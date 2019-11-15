Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.15.19: Rock on Friday!

Posted 2:33 PM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, November 15, 2019

Actress, comedian, and fellow Chicagoan Esther Povitsky chats about her new show on Hulu, “Dollface.” Alexander Zalben from Decider.com brings us the latest news in television including the first Star Wars series, “The Mandalorian.” Plus, Mark Plotnick and Jim Summaria break down the how’s and why’s of their book, “Classic Rock: Photographs from Yesterday and Today.”

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

