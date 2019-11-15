× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.15.19: Naked bobbleheads, house sitting disasters, and more…

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss naked bobbleheads! They also explain how they found out about sex from their parents, house sitting disasters, and a bathroom without doors? Yeah, things get a little bit crazy on the show.

