Admiral Mike Rogers joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Posted 10:30 AM, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 10:28AM, November 15, 2019

(from left to right) Anna Davlantes, Admiral Mike Rogers, and Roe Conn

Admiral Mike Rogers, former Director of the NSA & Central Security Service Chief joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna to discuss the roles of government, business, and legislators in protecting citizen’s privacy and connectivity.

