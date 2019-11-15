× Admiral Mike Rogers joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes!

Admiral Mike Rogers, former Director of the NSA & Central Security Service Chief joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna to discuss the roles of government, business, and legislators in protecting citizen’s privacy and connectivity.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3696805/3696805_2019-11-15-163605.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!