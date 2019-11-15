Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings (currently in recess for a vote on the House floor)

19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea on proposed lobbying ban for City Council: “My hope is that we can get this passed quickly.”

Posted 9:33 AM, November 15, 2019

19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’shea joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss his effort to stay one step ahead of the lobbying scandal swirling around ComEd and video gaming interests pushing to legalize sweepstakes machines by proposing a lobbying ban for City Council.

