× 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea on proposed lobbying ban for City Council: “My hope is that we can get this passed quickly.”

19th Ward Alderman Matt O’shea joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss his effort to stay one step ahead of the lobbying scandal swirling around ComEd and video gaming interests pushing to legalize sweepstakes machines by proposing a lobbying ban for City Council.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3696786/3696786_2019-11-15-154926.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!