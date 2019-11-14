× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/14/19: Disney+ Buzz, Bunker Labs Growth, & Amazon 4-star

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from why there is so much buzz surrounding Disney+, to how Bunker Labs is helping veterans transition from the service world to the business world.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ian Sherr, CNET Editor at CNET, touched base on the technology world by catching up on the buzz surrounding Disney+, how Amazon could be building a grocery store for it’s customers and much more.

Segment 2: (At 7:24) Bill Geiger, CEO of Geiger Wealth Management, reviewed the most important retirement tips for a secure and comfortable retirement after a long hard career.

Segment 3: (At 12:29) Todd Connor, CEO of Bunker Labs, reminded listeners about Veterans Day that kicked off the week and explained how his business lab is helping veterans firsthand by leveraging incredibly qualified people that are outside of the professional world.

Segment 4: (At 22:08) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, kept with the Amazon trend and talked about the the Amazon store in Oakbrook called Amazon 4-star.