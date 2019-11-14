× What was the inspiration behind a new board game that captures the trials and tribulations of taking the CTA?

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Transit Tees founder Tim Gillengerten and Transit Tees Art Director Tom LaPlante about the CTA board game, “EL: The Chicago Transit Adventure Board Game.” Tim and Tom talk about where the idea for this game comes from, the objective of the game, why they decided to create a board game based on Chicago’s public transportation system, what goes into creating a unique board game, the strategy involved in the game and the challenge of making the CTA fun. Check out the Transit Tees Board Game launch party here.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.