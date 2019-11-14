TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Disney+, “The Mandalorian” and “His Dark Materials”
Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.
Dan weighs in on the launch of Disney+ and its flagship Star Wars show The Mandalorian and he also reviews the new Hulu series Dollface and the HBO adaptation of His Dark Materials.
You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.
