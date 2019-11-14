TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | Disney+, “The Mandalorian” and “His Dark Materials”

Posted 5:44 AM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40AM, November 14, 2019

Pedro Pascal attends the LA Premiere of "The Mandalorian" at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

Dan weighs in on the launch of Disney+ and its flagship Star Wars show The Mandalorian and he also reviews the new Hulu series Dollface and the HBO adaptation of His Dark Materials.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.