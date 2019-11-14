Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: Could The Post Office Become Part of The Banking System?

Banks are massive institutions, so sweeping changes can be difficult to accomplish, but Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich that digital footprints and online deposits are where they are focusing most of their energy. Steve and Chuck also touched on how the U.S. Postal Office might be able to help the banking industry to reach more customers.

 

