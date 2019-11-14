× The Opening Bell 11/14/19: Europe Is Still The Place To Fly Right Now

Banking has steadying shifted towards the digital demands of customers and (at 5:11) Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) explained to Steve Grzanich that’s one of the avenues that the industry is looking at to keep up with the changing times as well as how the U.S. Postal System could help supplement rural parts of the country. (At 20:38) Madhu Unnikrishnan (Editor of Skift Airline Weekly) then shared a few updates from the airline world Like JetBlue offering a basic option for flyers who are pinching their pennies and Europe continues to be the spot to fly to in the world.