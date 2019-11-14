× The Mincing Rascals 11.13.19: Mayor Lightfoot’s Uber claim, The Daily Northwestern apology, Real ID, public impeachment hearings

The Mincing Racals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Lisa Donovan and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute. They begin by wondering about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s claim that Uber paid city churches to oppose her tax increase proposal. Then, the Rascals go on to debate the controversy out of The Daily Northwestern involving an apology for its coverage of a Jeff Sessions visit. The Rascals talk about how prepared the state is for the nuance of the Real ID. And of course, the public impeachment hearings are top of mind, too. They weigh in on the progress of the hearings.