Steve Cochran Full Show 11.14.19 | What Habit Do You Want To Break?

On this political Thursday, the show starts with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Nick Digilio discussing new movie releases this weekend. Chuck Todd, from Meet The Press joins the show to talk about the first public impeachment inquiry hearing. Joining Steve in studio is regular contributors Eric Adelsten and Pat Brady continuing the conversation on corruption and impeachment. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and Bill Geiger, CEO of Geiger Wealth Management answers retirement questions.

Listen to the podcast here: