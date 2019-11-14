× Mark Carman Full Show 11.12.19 | The ‘Northwestern Daily’ Retracts Photos, Desmond Clark, Chicago Bulls and DePaul Announcer Jim Riebandt

Colin Boyle the photographer from the Daily Northwestern calls in to speak about the controversial retraction of the photos taken at the Jeff Sessions protest that occured at Northwestern University. Then, famed Chicago Bulls and DePaul announcer Jim Riebandt jumps on air to chat about his legendary career and some of his favorite moments. And former Chicago Bear Dez Clark shares his insight into the upcoming Bears game.