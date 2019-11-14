× Jarrett Payton on Bears vs. Rams preview: “I really want to give Mitchell Trubisky the rest of this season to see what he is made of”

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears (4-5) will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams (5-4). WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton talks about the Bears approach heading into Sunday night game. He also shares his opinion on if the Bears will send a repsrsentive to Colin Kapernick’s workout and if Trubisky can build off on his performance against the Lions last week.

