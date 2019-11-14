Jarrett Payton on Bears vs. Rams preview: “I really want to give Mitchell Trubisky the rest of this season to see what he is made of”

Posted 2:47 PM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:46PM, November 14, 2019

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears (4-5) will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams (5-4). WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton talks about the Bears approach heading into Sunday night game. He also shares his opinion on if the Bears will send a repsrsentive to Colin Kapernick’s workout and if Trubisky can build off on his performance against the Lions last week.

