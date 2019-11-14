× Hoge and Jahns: Week 11 Bears-Rams, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns have all the need-to-know info heading into yet another primetime matchup, as the Bears prepare a game in Los Angeles against the Rams on Sunday night. Before previewing the game, Hoge and Jahns discuss the workout the NFL is holding for quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Saturday, as well as the proposed daylight saving bill and how it would affect kickoff times. The guys have some bold predictions for Bears-Rams, and also guess the final score of the game. They play listener voicemails from the win over the Lions, and pick some college and pro games against the spread to wrap the show.

