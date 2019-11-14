× HACIA Executive Director Jorge Perez: “I’m very respectful of everyone who came before us, they built America, but we say Hispanics are going to remodel America”

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Jorge Perez, Executive Director of the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA). Jorge talks about issues surrounding minority hiring in the Latino community, how far minority hiring has come in the city of Chicago, the importance of receiving proper training for construction jobs and why there is still a need to raise awareness for equitable hiring.

