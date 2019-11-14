A man poses for a picture as ice forms along the shore of Lake Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Chicago. A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest with record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, triggering widespread closures of schools and businesses, and prompting the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
GWC Injury Lawyer Lou Cairo on whether or not you have a case if you slip on someone’s sidewalk
John Williams slipped this morning on his commute to work because a building’s owners hadn’t shoveled snow on its pavement, which then froze. He invites GWC Injury Lawyer Lou Cairo to explain the cases in which you can sue for injury caused by an icy ground.