Dean Richards reviews “Charlie’s Angels,” “Ford V Ferrari,” “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,” “Marriage Story” & “The Good Liar.”

Posted 2:59 PM, November 14, 2019, by

Dean Richards (WGN-TV)

Bill and Wendy get visited by WGN’s very own Dean Richards. They talk about Disney Plus warning viewers of “outdated cultural depictions” in certain movies. Plus, Dean reviews “Charlie’s Angels,” “Ford V Ferrari,” “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,” “Marriage Story” & “The Good Liar.”

