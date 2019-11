× Crain’s Daily Gist: Lightfoot vs. Uber

Mayor Lightfoot says Uber offered pastors $54 million to get her to change her mind on ride-hailing taxes. Uber suggests the mayor is confused with a revenue estimate from a counterproposal they offered. Crain’s government and politics reporter A.D. Quig joins the podcast to talk about the latest developments, as well as other updates from City Hall.